AMU's minority status case: Supreme Court reserves verdict, says 1981 amendment to 1920 law did half-hearted job
Grappling with the intractable issue of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, the Supreme Court said on Thursday the 1981 amendment to the AMU Act, which effectively accorded it a minority status, only did a "half-hearted job" and not restore to the institution the position it had prior to 1951.