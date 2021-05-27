Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has said that it was postponing the Class X examinations until further notice.

The board exams were scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June (June 7 to 16, 2021).

The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class X examinations amid the virulent spread of Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh will review the situation again in July and make a decision accordingly, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The state government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students."

When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.

"We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court.

The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy behind decision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took the decision during a review meeting with the Education Department officials. He had asked about the possibilities and feasibilities of conducting the exams as per the schedule.

During today's meeting, the officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the practical problems that the students would likely face if the exams were conducted as per the schedule.

Considering all problems and suggestions by the Education Department, the CM Reddy decided to postpone the exams.

The state is already under curfew, and has permitted people to do their chores from 6 am to 12 noon, the CM informed. He also directed officials to ensure that a strict curfew is imposed right after 12 noon.

The CM has urged people to take precautionary measures by wearing masks, staying indoors, and maintaining social distance.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the year-end examinations for Intermediate or Class 12 students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court."

