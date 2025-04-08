Andhra Pradesh inter 1st, 2nd year results 2025 expected to be out soon at bieap-gov.org; check details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon announce the 2025 Intermediate results. Students can check results using their admit card number and date of birth on bieap-gov.org. Passing requires at least 35% in theory and practical exams, with supplementary options available.

Updated8 Apr 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh inter 1st, 2nd year results 2025 expected to be out soon; check official website. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Andhra Pradesh inter 1st, 2nd year results 2025 expected to be out soon; check official website. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is set to announce the Manabadi AP Intermediate First-Year and Second-Year Results 2025 soon.

Official website

Once released, students can access their results using their admit card number and date of birth on the official website, bieap-gov.org.

The first-year exams took place from March 1 to 19, while the second-year exams were held from March 3 to 20. Based on previous trends, the results are anticipated to be announced sometime this month.

Steps to check AP IPE Results 2025

1. Visit the official website: bieap-gov.org.

2. Click on the 'AP IPE Results 2025' tab

3. Select the link for either First-Year or Second-Year results

4. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then submit

5. Your AP Inter marksheet will appear on the screen

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Students need to secure at least 35% marks in both theory and practical exams to pass. Those who do not meet the minimum qualifying marks will have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary exam.

The theory papers for the AP Intermediate exams were assigned marks as follows:

100 Marks: English, History, Civics, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, and other optional language subjects.

75 Marks: Mathematics and Geography.

60 Marks: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

Key Takeaways
  • Results can be accessed online using admit card number and date of birth.
  • Students need at least 35% marks to pass both theory and practical exams.
  • Supplementary exams are available for those who do not meet the minimum qualifying marks.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 10:39 AM IST
