Andhra Pradesh not to conduct 10th class exams

Andhra Pradesh not to conduct 10th class exams1 min read . 05:55 PM IST
The decision to not conduct the examination comes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the state
Andhra Pradesh will not be conducting class X examinations this year, state education minister Adimulapu Suresh has said.
The decision to not conduct the examination comes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the state.
As per the latest numbers, there have been 7,961 cases of Covid-19 in the state out which 443 have come in the last 24 hours. Currently there are 3,948 cases in the state and 3,917 people have recovered from the virus.
96 people have lost their lives in the state because of coronavirus.
