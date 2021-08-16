Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of schools for intermediate second-year students from today amid fear of the third wave of Covid-19 in the country. The decision to reopen the schools was taken after the number of Covid-19 patients was on the downhill from the devastating second wave.

The decision to open the schools in the state was taken last month after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The state government has said that the schools will be reopened on a voluntary basis and all the Covid-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, providing hand sanitiser and social distancing norms should be followed.

Meanwhile, The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicate to people the government schools refurbished under the first phase of Naadu-Nedu programme and also launch the second phase works today.

Classification of schools into six categories from PP-1 to Class 12 would be undertaken as per the NEP-2020.

The existing Anganwadis would be converted into satellite foundation schools, covering each habitation, the CMO release said.

The Chief Minister directed the Education Department officials to clearly spell out to all concerned why they were shifting to the NEP-2020.

"Create wide awareness, particularly among parents, on the benefits of NEP-2020. There should be no scope for any doubts or apprehensions," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said the state government would spend ₹16,000 crore for implementing the NEP-2020.

This would rejuvenate the education system, he added.

Also, the number of active coronavirus cases dwindled by 345 to 17,865 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state reported 1,506 fresh positives and 1,835 recoveries on Sunday.

