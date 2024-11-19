Andhra Pradesh Shocker! Girl students’ hair chopped for being late, govt school principal suspended

The principal of a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district was suspended on Tuesday for cutting the hair of a few female students allegedly for coming late to school.

The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a girls’ residential school in G Madugula of Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

The incident, which took place recently, came to light on Monday, prompting the department to initiate an inquiry against principal U Sai Prasanna, said B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

"Yesterday (Monday), we conducted an inquiry, and late at night (Monday), the collector issued suspension orders," Rao said.

The inquiry, led by the district educational officer (DEO) and the girl child development officer, resulted in disciplinary proceedings against Principal Prasanna.

“The principal (Prasanna) has admitted to taking action by cutting the hair/excess hair of some students. Hence, the prima facie allegation has been proven beyond doubt,” the suspension order stated.

Madhya Pradesh tribal student dies by suicide In a separate incident, a Class 12 tribal student in Madhya Pradesh died by suicide after school authorities reprimanded him for using a mobile phone to click selfies on its premises.

Raj Osari, 17, a student at a government higher secondary school in Gulwad in the Mandleshwar area, jumped from Jam Gate, a historical site in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, on November 8.

“Raj jumped from the Jam Gate and was then found in a ditch. While he was trying to jump, his relatives and the security guard posted at the site asked him not to do so, but he did not listen to them and took the extreme step,” Khargone district Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena said.

