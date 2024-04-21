Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce its Class 10th results tomorrow, April 22. The AP SSC results 2024 will be out by 11 am and will be declared via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22, as per the notice by the boards. Once the results are out, students can check the Class 10 or the AP SSC results on the official website on the following page — results.bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, officials will also announce the toppers list, pass percentage, and gender-wise percentage during the press conference.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will this year's pass percentage surpass 2023?
The AP SSC or the Class 10 exam results was declared on May 6 last year, with an overall pass percentage of 72.26 percent. Notably, this was five percentage points more than what students scored in 2022. For the top performer last year, Parvathipuram Manyam topped the list with the highest pass percentage of 87.47 percent. Further, girls outshined boys in 2023 with pass percentage of 75.38 percent, compared to 69.27 percent. It remains to be seen if these results can be topped this year in 2024.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: How to check the AP SSC Class X Scores?
-Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
-Click on the activated link of AP SSC or Class 10th Result available on the home page.
-Enter the login details and click on submit.
-Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the result and download the page.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Exams were conducted in March 2024
BSEAP also release the toppers list, pass percentage, and gender-wise percentage among other details on April 22. This year, the board conducted the AP SSC or the class 10 exams were conducted from March 18-30.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Where to check results?
BSEAP will announce its Class 10th results at 11 am on April 22, as per the notice by the Andhra Pradesh Board. Once the results are out, students can check the Class 10 or the AP SSC results on the official website on the following page — results.bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, officials will also announce the toppers list, pass percentage, and gender-wise percentage during the press conference.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Date and time for results announced
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce its Class 10th results tomorrow, April 22. The AP SSC results 2024 will be out by 11 am and will be declared via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22, as per the notice by the boards.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!