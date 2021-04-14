Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct the class X and intermediate exams inspite of rising covid-19 cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said," the examinations of Class 10th and Intermediate will be conducted as per the schedule," "Andhra Pradesh Education Dept has issued a schedule for the conduct of exams for the 10th class in June and exams for Intermediate in May," he further added.

Meanwhile, the union government today cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams and also various state government like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan education board suspends classes 10 and 12 exams

Andhra Pradesh reported 18 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the highest in a day after October 27 even as 4,157 fresh cases of the infection were registered in the state. A health department bulletin said 1,606 coronavirus patients had recovered in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, while the number of active cases increased to a near six-month high of 28,383.

After 1. 55 crore tests, at an overall infection positivity rate of 6.03 per cent, the cumulative COVID-19 positives shot up to 9,37,049. The total recoveries crossed the nine lakh mark to touch 9,01,327 while the gross toll rose to 7,339. SPS Nellore district reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Chittoor and Krishna three each and Visakhapatnam two. Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported one death each.

East Godavari district saw a sudden spurt in cases as it logged 617 in 24 hours, the highest in the state, while Srikakulam that was also somewhere in the lower end, added 522. Srikakulam crossed the 49,000 total cases mark. Chittoor district reported 517, Guntur 434, Visakhapatnam 417, Kurnool 386, Anantapuramu 297, SPS Nellore 276 and Prakasam 230 fresh cases in a day. Anantapuramus overall count crossed 70,000, placing it at the fifth place in the state COVID-19 chart. Vizianagaram (154), Krishna (135), Kadapa (112) and West Godavari (60) districts showed relatively less number of fresh infections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via