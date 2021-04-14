Andhra Pradesh to conduct 10 and Intermediate exams as per schedule: Minister

East Godavari district saw a sudden spurt in cases as it logged 617 in 24 hours, the highest in the state, while Srikakulam that was also somewhere in the lower end, added 522. Srikakulam crossed the 49,000 total cases mark. Chittoor district reported 517, Guntur 434, Visakhapatnam 417, Kurnool 386, Anantapuramu 297, SPS Nellore 276 and Prakasam 230 fresh cases in a day. Anantapuramus overall count crossed 70,000, placing it at the fifth place in the state COVID-19 chart. Vizianagaram (154), Krishna (135), Kadapa (112) and West Godavari (60) districts showed relatively less number of fresh infections.