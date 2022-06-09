Anna University announces TANCET result 2022; Here's how to download scorecard

Anna University announces TANCET result 2022; Here's how to download scorecard1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Anna University in Chennai has announced the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 today (June 9). Candidates who have appeared for the TANCET, 2022 can check the result on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.
The TANCET 2022 exam was held on May 14 and 15, 2022 for candidates seeking admission to courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech.), Master of Architecture (MArch.), Master of Planning (MPlan.).
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the TANCET result 2022 link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: TANCET result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The scorecard will contain details of rank, score, and qualifying status. Students who will qualify for the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process.
Candidates need to produce the scorecard at the time of admission. If the scorecard is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate score card by paying an amount of ₹100 in form of a Demand Draft along with a written request to the Secretary