Anurag Makade, a BTech student has secured a remarkable package from a foreign firm without holding an IIT, IIM, or NIT degree. Most top-notch engineering and management institutes boast about multicrore packages offered after graduation. However, this time, Makade, a student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad had earned a ₹1.25 crore package.

Live Hindustan, a sister publication of Livemint, reported that five students have got a package of more than ₹1 crore annually. Makade has earned a package of ₹1.25 crore from Amazon.

Makade hails from Nashik, Maharashtra. He previously worked as a software engineer intern in Bangalore. After this, he worked as an analyst at American Express.

Makade announced his achievement on LinkedIn, "Greetings folks, I'm super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!"

Another student from IIIT Allahabad, Pratham Prakash Gupta secured an astounding package of ₹1.4 crore from Google. Besides, Akhil Gupta also secured ₹1.2 crore package from Rubrik, while Palak Mittal also bagged over ₹1 crore package from Amazon.

Separately, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has received highest number of job offers during this year's campus placements. The institute received about 1,534 job offers from more than 330 companies. As per the institute, the number of students who registered for placements in 2022-2023 were 1,474.

About 24 graduates received an annual package of more than ₹50 lakh of which eight graduates of them received package of ₹52.89 lakh per annum.

As per the institute, Software and IT Services emerged as top recruiter with 31.1% of total recruitment offers which was followed by Core Engineering with 26.8% job offers, Analytics and Consulting companies saw 15.3% job offers. Apart from job offers, over 350 internship offers were also made with the highest stipend at Rs1.5 lakh per month.