Meet Anurag Makade, who has bagged ₹1.25 cr package from Amazon without IIT, IIM degrees1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Anurag Makade, a BTech student from IIIT Allahabad, has secured a package of ₹1.25 crore from Amazon, without holding an IIT, IIM, or NIT degree.
Anurag Makade, a BTech student has secured a remarkable package from a foreign firm without holding an IIT, IIM, or NIT degree. Most top-notch engineering and management institutes boast about multicrore packages offered after graduation. However, this time, Makade, a student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad had earned a ₹1.25 crore package.
