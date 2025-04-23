AP 10th SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The results will be out at 10 am today on bse.ap.gov.in

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The AP SSC results 2025 will be publised by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today, April 23, 2025 at 10 AM. The AP 10th Result 2025 will be out on the official website of the AP 10th results link results.bse.ap.gov.in/. They can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS or aceess it through DigiLocker. The official website AP 10th results link is showing ' results available soon'.

The students have to enter their roll number on the result link to check AP SSC result 2025.

The AP SSC exam 2025 was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Last year the Manabadi 10th results was out on April 22.

How to Check Reslts



Visit the BSEAP official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Click on Class 10 (SSC) Results on the website

Enter your roll number in the field provided

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result