AP 10th SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The results will be out at 10 am today on bse.ap.gov.in

  AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The AP 10th class results 2025 will be declared today, April 23, 2025 at 10 AM. Students can check the results on official website bse.ap.gov.in

Livemint
Updated23 Apr 2025, 06:37 AM IST
The AP 10th class results 2025 will be declared today, April 23, 2025 at 10 AM
The AP 10th class results 2025 will be declared today, April 23, 2025 at 10 AM

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The AP SSC results 2025 will be publised by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today, April 23, 2025 at 10 AM. The AP 10th Result 2025 will be out on the official website of the AP 10th results link results.bse.ap.gov.in/. They can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via SMS or aceess it through DigiLocker. The official website AP 10th results link is showing ' results available soon'.

The students have to enter their roll number on the result link to check AP SSC result 2025. 

The AP SSC exam 2025 was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Last year the Manabadi 10th results was out on April 22.

How to Check Reslts

Visit the BSEAP official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Click on Class 10 (SSC) Results on the website

Enter your roll number in the field provided

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result

Follow updates here:
23 Apr 2025, 06:37 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: When, where and how to expect results?

AP Education Minister, Sri. Nara Lokesh will announce the AP 10th result 2025 today at 10:00 AM via press meet.

23 Apr 2025, 06:10 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Key websites to track

The AP SSC results will be available on following websites once the result link is activated.

  • results.bse.ap.gov.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
23 Apr 2025, 05:57 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Results will also be available on LiveMint

AP 10th Result 2025 will also be available on LiveMint

23 Apr 2025, 05:53 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students are required to score minimum of 35% marks to pass exam

All students must score a minimum of 35% marks to pass the BSEAP Class 10 examinations. Candidates who fail to meet this requirement will need to appear for the Andhra Pradesh 10th supplementary exams. To successfully clear the Andhra Pradesh SSC examination, an overall aggregate of 35% is essential.

23 Apr 2025, 05:31 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The results will be declared by Nara Lokesh, AP Education Minister, at 10 am

AP 10th Result 2025 LIVE: AP Education Minister, Nara Lokesh will declare the results at 10 am during a press meet. Following this, the students can check the results on the official website

