AP DSC 2025: Response sheets to be OUT soon today for 16,437 teacher vacancies; check details

AP DSC 2025: The response sheets for District Selection Committee examination (DSC) 2025 will be out soon today on June 18 by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department, according to reports. The exam is being held to recruit 16, 437 teacher posts across the state.

The response sheets will be released across different categories such as TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), School Assistant Math, Special Education Posts, Non-Language Subjects.

Candidates can view their response sheets online and flag objections if any by June 24 through the official AP DSC website. They are advised to check it carefully and send their objections within the given time period.

In light of the State government's decision to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 in a grand and prestigious manner, the dates for the DSC exams originally planned for June 20 and 21 have been revised. This announcement was made by Mega DSC–2025 Convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy in a statement issued on Saturday, reports said.

He explained that the rescheduling was done to prevent any inconvenience to candidates, as the Yoga Day celebrations could potentially cause travel disruptions.

The exams for these candidates have been rescheduled to July 1 and 2. Updated hall tickets, showing the new exam dates and centres, will be available on the official AP MEGA DSC–2025 website (https://apdsc.apcfss.in) starting June 25, 2025.

