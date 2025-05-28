AP EAMCET 2025 Answer key OUT! Check steps to download from official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET 2025 PCM Answer Key was released on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET Engineering entrance exam held from May 21 to May 27, 2025, can now access the preliminary answer key on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

How to Download AP EAMCET 2025 Engineering Answer Key 1. Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link titled “Master Question Paper with Preliminary Keys.”

3. Select your exam shift and subject.

4. View and download the answer key PDF for your reference.

The answer key is available in PDF format, allowing students to estimate their scores and evaluate their performance ahead of the final result announced.

How to raise objections to AP EAMCET 2025 PCM Answer Key: 1. Go to the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the “Key Objection” link on the homepage.

3. Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number.

4. Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Provide valid supporting references such as:

Book name

Edition

Page number.