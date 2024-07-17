AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live Updates: The result of the first round of seat allotment for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) was declared on Wednesday, July 17. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET website today.
Earlier, the EAMCET round1 allotment result was scheduled for July 16, but the result was not announced on Tuesday. According to the latest update on the website, the result of the first round of counselling of seat allotment will be released on July 17.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Classes for students will begin on July 19. The seat allotment result of first round has been declared today, and students can check the colleges allotted to them
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check result:
-Visit the eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
-Click on the seat allotment result link. You can find the link on the home page.
-Enter required login details, ie DOB and hall ticket number
-Press enter and download the result.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Live: After releasing the first round of counselling seats, the self-reporting and reporting at the institutions will start on Wednesday, July 17. Candidates can do self-reporting and reporting up to July 22.
