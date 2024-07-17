AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 result to be OUT today on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The result of the first round of seat allotment for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) is set to be declared on Wednesday, July 17. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will delcare the result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET website today.

Earlier, the EAMCET round1 allotment result was scheduled for July 16, but the result was not announced on Tuesday. According to the latest update on the website, the result of the first round of counselling of seat allotment will be released on July 17.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to check AP EAMCET result? -Visit the official website of EAPCET, ie eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

-Click on the AP EAPCET allotment result link. You can find the link on home page.

-Enter log in details required and submit.

-Check your result and download.

-Take out printouts for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Details required to check the result To check their result, students are required to use their registration number or payment reference ID. They are also asked examination hall ticket number and their date of birth to check the status of their application in the first round of AP EAMCET Counselling 2024.

Students who applied for the entrance exam to get admission in colleges can change their chosen colleges till July 13. To change their college, students have to either self-report on the web or physically from July 17 to July 22. AP EAPCET organises entrance test exam for B.Sc (AG/BSc (Hort)/ BSC and AH, BFSc/ BTech (FST)/ BSc (CA&BM), BPharm/ BTech (Bio-Technology) (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BSc (Nursing) (BiPC).