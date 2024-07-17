AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 result to be OUT today on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The final result of round 1 counselling will be declared on Wednesday, July 17 on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 09:09 AM IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce the Round 1 Seat allotment result for Engineering.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce the Round 1 Seat allotment result for Engineering.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The result of the first round of seat allotment for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) is set to be declared on Wednesday, July 17. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will delcare the result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET website today.

Also Read | TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results OUT at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Earlier, the EAMCET round1 allotment result was scheduled for July 16, but the result was not announced on Tuesday. According to the latest update on the website, the result of the first round of counselling of seat allotment will be released on July 17.

Also Read | Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in attempt to murder case

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to check AP EAMCET result?

-Visit the official website of EAPCET, ie eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

-Click on the AP EAPCET allotment result link. You can find the link on home page.

Also Read | AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Andhra BIEAP 1st year supply exam result OUT

-Enter log in details required and submit.

-Check your result and download.

-Take out printouts for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Details required to check the result

To check their result, students are required to use their registration number or payment reference ID. They are also asked examination hall ticket number and their date of birth to check the status of their application in the first round of AP EAMCET Counselling 2024.

Also Read | JAM 2025 exam schedule, syllabus, paper pattern out at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Students who applied for the entrance exam to get admission in colleges can change their chosen colleges till July 13. To change their college, students have to either self-report on the web or physically from July 17 to July 22. AP EAPCET organises entrance test exam for B.Sc (AG/BSc (Hort)/ BSC and AH, BFSc/ BTech (FST)/ BSc (CA&BM), BPharm/ BTech (Bio-Technology) (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BSc (Nursing) (BiPC).

Also Read | CUET UG admit card 2024 for July 19 re-exam out at exams.nta.ac.in

The AP EAMCET exam for agriculture and pharmacy stream ere held on May 16 and May 17. The examination for students of engineering stream were held from May 18 to 23.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 09:09 AM IST
HomeEducationNewsAP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 result to be OUT today on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue