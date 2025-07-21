AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Allotment result for phase 1 to be OUT tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; check details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results for the first phase on July 22, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Here's how to check seat allotment result Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in 2. Check and click on the "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1" link

3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

4. Press on “Submit”

5. Your allotment details will be shown on the screen

6. Download and print the allotment letter for later purposes

What does AP EAMCET Counselling consist of? Registration and submission of of Processing Fee 2. Document Verification

3. Web Options Entry

4. Seat Allotment

5. Self-Reporting & Reporting at College

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Schedule Eligible candidates registered on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by July 16, 2025. The online verification of uploaded certificates was conducted on July 17, 2025. Candidates submitted their web options between July 13 and July 18, 2025, and were able to modify their web options on July 19, 2025.

To improve your chances of seat allotment, one should fill in as many options as possible and arrange the colleges and courses in your true order of preference. You may edit or rearrange these options anytime before the deadline. If you only save your selections without freezing or locking them, the most recently saved version will be considered. However, once you freeze or lock your options, no further changes can be made.