AP ECET 2022 results likely today; Here's how to check and other details

AP ECET 2022 results likely today; Here's how to check and other details1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Students can check their results on APSCHE website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- The AP ECET 2022 exams were conducted on 22 July
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to declare the results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 today.
As per some media reports, the results will be declared today, however, there is no official confirmation in this regard.
If the results are declared, students who appeared for the exam can check their results on APSCHE website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Here's how to check AP ECET 2022 result:
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Then click on AP ECET 2022 result link
Enter your login details and click on submit
Your AP ECET 2022 results will appear.
Download and take a printout for future reference
The exams were conducted on 22 July in two sessions. Electrical and Electronics (EEE), Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Chemical Engineering were held from 9 am to 12 pm. Electronic and Communication Engineering (ECE), Pharmacy, Metallurgical Engineering, Electronic and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), Mechanical Engineering and Mining Engineering were held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The preliminary answer key was released on 24 July and the objections were asked to be raised till 26 July. Apart from this, authorities had also released the students' response sheets.
Students who clear the AP ECET exams can take admission into 2nd-year Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The AP ECET test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, KAKINADA on behalf of APSCHE.