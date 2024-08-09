AP ECET 2024 final seat allotment OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Details here

Candidates must complete self-reporting and report to their respective allotted colleges from August 9 to August 13. Details on how to check your seat allotment results here.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST
AP ECET 2024 final seat allotment OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: Details here
AP ECET 2024 final seat allotment OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: Details here (Pixabay)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling process.

According to the official schedule, all the candidates who appeared for the exam have been instructed to complete self-reporting and report to their respective allotted colleges from August 9 to August 13, 2024.

Candidates can check the final allotment results on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET 2024 Counselling: How to check seat allotment

Students aspiring for a seat in an Andhra Pradesh engineering college can follow these steps to check their final phase seat allotment result:  

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Provisional allotment order (download) and self-reporting'

Also Read | ‘Aur kitna mental torture’: Netizens fume over revised NEET PG 2024 exam centres

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, candidates will have to enter the required details, such as date of birth, and hall ticket number.

Step 5: The final phase seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can check the final phase seat allotment and download it.

Also Read | Top events on August 9: Ola Electric IPO listing, Q1 Results, and more

Candidates are further advised to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for further updates.

AP ECET 2024 dates

The results of the state engineering entrance test were declared on May 30 2024, around 30 days after the exam.

The entrance exam was held on May 8, 2024, and registration for it continued until April 15.

AP ECET exam

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted every year to screen candidates for admission to several undergraduate engineering courses in disciplines such as agricultural engineering, biotechnology, civil engineering, and others.

Also Read | NEET PG admit card 2024 OUT at natboard.edu.in. How to download hall ticket

According to 2022 reports, 92.36% of the students who appeared for the exam passed. At least 36,440 students had appeared, from which 33,657 candidates had cleared the exam.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsAP ECET 2024 final seat allotment OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.00
    12:37 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.3 (2.26%)

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    12:37 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.55 (1.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.25
    12:37 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.95 (1.32%)

    Tata Power

    419.25
    12:37 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.25 (0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    183.10
    12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,600.25
    12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    114 (7.67%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,401.95
    12:33 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    273.3 (6.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,376.90
    12:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    142.85 (6.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue