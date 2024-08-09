AP ECET 2024 final seat allotment OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: Details here

Candidates must complete self-reporting and report to their respective allotted colleges from August 9 to August 13. Details on how to check your seat allotment results here.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling process.

According to the official schedule, all the candidates who appeared for the exam have been instructed to complete self-reporting and report to their respective allotted colleges from August 9 to August 13, 2024.

AP ECET 2024 Counselling: How to check seat allotment Students aspiring for a seat in an Andhra Pradesh engineering college can follow these steps to check their final phase seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Provisional allotment order (download) and self-reporting'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, candidates will have to enter the required details, such as date of birth, and hall ticket number.

Step 5: The final phase seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can check the final phase seat allotment and download it.

Candidates are further advised to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for further updates.

AP ECET 2024 dates The results of the state engineering entrance test were declared on May 30 2024, around 30 days after the exam.

The entrance exam was held on May 8, 2024, and registration for it continued until April 15.

AP ECET exam The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted every year to screen candidates for admission to several undergraduate engineering courses in disciplines such as agricultural engineering, biotechnology, civil engineering, and others.