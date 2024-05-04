AP ECET 2024: JNTU releases admit cards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for May 8 exam. Direct link to download
AP ECET 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur—the nodal institute appointed by APSCHE to conduct ECET 2024—has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur—the nodal institute appointed by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to conduct ECET 2024—has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.