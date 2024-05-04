AP ECET 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur—the nodal institute appointed by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to conduct ECET 2024—has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the AP ECET 2024 exam can now download their admit cards from the official website for the entrance test scheduled to be held on May 8, 2024.

AP ECET 2024: Step-by-step guide to download the admit card

Go to the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the activated link “AP ECET 2024"

A new window will open; click on the link ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

Your AP ECET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card; take a printout of the same for the exam and future reference

As per the notification, candidates are advised to check their admit card thoroughly, and if there are any discrepancies, report them to the exam authorities immediately. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without an admit card.

AP ECET 2024: Direct link to download

AP ECET 2024: Exam Date

The AP ECET 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, i.e. May 8, 2024. The JNTU will release the preliminary key on May 10, 2024, to review answers. The last date for submitting objections to the preliminary key is May 12, 2024.

Candidates are advised to check the official AP ECET website for further updates and information regarding the examination and result dates.

