AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration process to begin today, details here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Candidates can register online on its official website---icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is October 12. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 19.
The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 will begin today, October 9. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) made this announcement on its official website.
Candidates can register online on---icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is October 12. The seat allotment result for AP ICET 2022 will be announced on October 19.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Steps to register
1) Visit the official website--- icet-sche.aptonline.in.
2) Click on the registration link on the home page.
3) Upload all necessary documents.
4) Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay application fees.
-AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October
Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule
-Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October
-Web options selection - 14-16 October
-Change of web options - 17 October
-AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October
-Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October
Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.
