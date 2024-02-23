Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, here's how to download admit card

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, here's how to download admit card

Livemint

  • The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the hall tickets for both 1st and 2nd year students appearing in the March 2024 exams. Download yours.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released, here's how to download admit card

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024 and AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in and download their admit cards using their Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2024 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No.(for First Year students) and Name or Date of Birth.

The BIEAP AP Inter First Year Exams 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1, 2024 and continue till March 19, 2024. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd Year Exams are scheduled to start on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket

Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

Click here for the official website: https://bieap.apcfss.in/

Click "Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024."

Enter your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.