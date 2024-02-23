The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024 and AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in and download their admit cards using their Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2024 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No.(for First Year students) and Name or Date of Birth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BIEAP AP Inter First Year Exams 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1, 2024 and continue till March 19, 2024. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd Year Exams are scheduled to start on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

Click here for the official website: https://bieap.apcfss.in/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click "Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024."

Enter your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

