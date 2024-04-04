AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results likely to be released by April 15
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is likely to release the results of the first and second years of Intermediate exams by April 15. The exam results will be available on the official websites of the BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in
As per past trends, both the results (1st and 2nd year) would be announced simultaneously.