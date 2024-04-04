The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is likely to release the results of the first and second years of Intermediate exams by April 15. The exam results will be available on the official websites of the BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in

Once the results are announced, the students can check the results on the official websites by using their roll number and date of birth.

This year, AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. according to Education Minister B Satyanarayana more than 10 lakh students took part. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. AP 2nd year exams were conducted on March 2 and ended on March 20, 2024.

The board will also issue other significant data, like the overall pass percentage and toppers list, in addition to the AP Inter Results 2024.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final results: Steps to check Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Click the link for inter 1st year results 2024 OR Inter 2nd year results 2024 on the home page

A new window will open

Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result will open the screen

Check your scorecard

Save the result and take out a print of the same for future reference

