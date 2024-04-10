AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results likely this week at bie.ap.gov.in. Here is how to check
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is likely to release the results of Intermediate first year and second-year examinations--which concluded last month—by the end of this week. The exam results will be available on the official websites of the BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. As per the trends of past years, the Andhra Pradesh education board is likely to announce the results of both classes (Intermediate 1st and 2nd year) simultaneously.