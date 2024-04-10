The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is likely to release the results of Intermediate first year and second-year examinations--which concluded last month—by the end of this week. The exam results will be available on the official websites of the BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. As per the trends of past years, the Andhra Pradesh education board is likely to announce the results of both classes (Intermediate 1st and 2nd year) simultaneously.

Once the results are announced, the students of Intermediate first year and second year can check their results on the official websites of BIEAP by using their roll number and date of birth.

This year, the AP Intermediate 1st year examinations were conducted from March 1 and the exam concluded on March 19, 2024. According to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister B Satyanarayana more than 10 lakh students took part. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The AP Intermediate 2nd year exams started on March 2 and ended on March 20, 2024.

As per tradition, the board will issue other significant data, like the overall pass percentage and toppers list, in addition to the AP Intermediate Results 2024.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year final results: Steps to check

Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Go to the link for Inter 1st year results 2024 OR Inter 2nd year results 2024 given the home page

A new window will open

Fill in the hall ticket number/ roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result will open the screen

Check your scorecard

Save the result and take out a print of the same for future reference

