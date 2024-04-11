AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is expected to release the results for both first and second-year Intermediate exams soon.
The results can be accessed on the official websites of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in.
Typically, the board announces the results for both classes (Intermediate 1st and 2nd year) simultaneously, following the trends of past years.
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: When were the 2023 results declared?
The AP Inter Results 2023 were revealed by Andhra Pradesh's Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, during a press conference held at Lemon Tree Premier in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on April 26, 2023.
In the first-year exams, 2,66,326 students passed, representing a 61% pass rate, while in the second-year exams, 2,72,001 students passed, reflecting a 72% pass rate.
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: Other links to see your results
The results for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can be viewed on the website resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, other websites that might host the Inter results include:
examsresults.ap.nic.in
results.bie.ap.gov.in
results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and results.gov.in.
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: 'Result will be announced soon…,' says official website
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination is set to release the AP Inter Result 2024 shortly.
AP Inter Results 2024 Live: AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year final results expected soon. Here is how to check
To access the Intermediate 1st year or 2nd year results for 2024 on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in, follow these steps:
Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
Look for the link titled "Inter 1st year results 2024" or "Inter 2nd year results 2024" on the homepage.
Click on the respective link.
A new window will open.
Enter your hall ticket number/roll number and date of birth in the provided fields. Submit the details.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your scorecard thoroughly. Save the result for future reference and take a printout if needed.
