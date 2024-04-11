AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results soon at bie.ap.gov.in. Here is how to check

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The results of both the first and second-year Intermediate exams, conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP), are anticipated to be announced shortly. Check all the AP Inter Results 2024 Live updates here on LiveMint.