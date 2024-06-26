Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh BIEAP 1st year supply exam result to be out shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh BIEAP 1st year supply exam result to be out shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Livemint

The BIEAP will announce the AP Inter 1st year Supply results at 4 pm and students can check their marks 4 pm onwards

BIEAP

The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st year Supplementary results will be announced on Thursday (June 26). The BIEAP will announce the AP Inter 1st year Supply results at 4 pm and students can check their marks 4 pm onwards on resultsbie.ap.gov.in using hall ticket number and date of birth.

