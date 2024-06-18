AP Inter Supply Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) or AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024 on its official website — bie.ap.gov.in. The result is expected to be announced at 2 p.m. today, June 18. The exam took place from May 24 to June 1 at 861 centres across the state in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Catch all the LIVE updates on AP Inter Supply Result 2024 here,
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: How many candidates appeared for the exam?
A total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: What does official notice say?
“The members of the press are invited to the event of release of II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 by the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education at 2 pm on 18-06-2024 in Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli, Guntur," the notice read as quoted by Hindustan Times.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: How to check marks
Visit the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the IPASE Results 2024 link.
Now, click on the first year or second year exam link.
Enter login credentials. Click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and get a hard copy for future reference.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Credentials required to check marks
1) Hall ticket number
2) Date of birth
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage of final exams
The pass percentage was 78 per cent and for Vocational, the pass percentage was 71 per cent in the 2nd year general stream.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: When was exam took place?
This year, AP Inter Supply Exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Keep your admit card handy
Candidates who have appeared for the AP Inter Supply Exam 2024 need to keep their admit cards handy. The result will be declared at 2 pm today.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Shifts of exam
The papers took place in two shifts — first year students appeared for the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second year students from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Date and time
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 will be declared at 2 pm today, June 18, Tuesday.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE: Website to check result
Candidates can check their results on bie.ap.gov.in.
