Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 14:03:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.20 -1.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.45 3.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 847.65 0.89%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.30 0.68%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.85 2.83%
Business News/ Education / News/  AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 2nd year supply exam result to be OUT shortly. Stay tuned!
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 2nd year supply exam result to be OUT shortly. Stay tuned!

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Livemint

AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the results for AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024 at 2 pm today.

AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE Updates: AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam result to be announced at 2 pm today. (HT Photo)Premium
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 LIVE Updates: AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam result to be announced at 2 pm today. (HT Photo)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue