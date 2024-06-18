AP Inter Supply Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) or AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024 on its official website — bie.ap.gov.in. The result is expected to be announced at 2 p.m. today, June 18. The exam took place from May 24 to June 1 at 861 centres across the state in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
A total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination.
“The members of the press are invited to the event of release of II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 by the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education at 2 pm on 18-06-2024 in Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli, Guntur," the notice read as quoted by Hindustan Times.
1) Hall ticket number
2) Date of birth
Step 1: Visit the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the IPASE Results 2024 link.
Step 3: Now, click on the first year or second year exam link.
Step 4: Enter login credentials. Click on submit.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.
The pass percentage was 78 per cent and for Vocational, the pass percentage was 71 per cent in the 2nd year general stream.
This year, AP Inter Supply Exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1.
Candidates who have appeared for the AP Inter Supply Exam 2024 need to keep their admit cards handy. The result will be declared at 2 pm today.
The papers took place in two shifts — first year students appeared for the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second year students from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
AP Inter Supply Result 2024 will be declared at 2 pm today, June 18, Tuesday.
Only a few minutes left! AP Inter Supply Result 2024 will soon be announced on its official website — resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Candidates can check their results on bie.ap.gov.in.
