AP Inter Supply Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) or AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024 on its official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

The result is expected to be announced at 2 p.m. today, June 18. The exam took place from May 24 to June 1 at 861 centres across the state in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard? Step 1: Visit the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the IPASE Results 2024 link.

Step 3: Now, click on the first year or second year exam link.

Step 4: Enter login credentials. Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.

The AP Inter Supply Results 2024 scorecard includes essential details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, roll number, application number, subject marks, qualified rank, and grades, reflecting performance and academic proficiency in the supplementary exams.

A total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible for these supplementary exams, including 3,65,872 from Class 11 (IPE 1st year) and 1,37,587 from Class 12 (IPE 2nd year). For the regular course, 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls enrolled for the 1st year, while 67,129 boys and 54,416 girls registered for the 2nd year.

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year public exam results were announced on April 12, with pass rates of 67% for 1st-year general candidates and 78% for 2nd-year general candidates. Students dissatisfied with their marks could apply for re-counting and re-verification, with the results of these processes released in May.

