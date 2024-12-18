AP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit card: The hall tickets for the AP Police Constable PET PMT exam 2024 have been released at the official website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.

The AP Police Constable Exam board has made the admit cards available for the 95,208 candidates who were declared qualified in the written exam held on January 22, 2023.

Candidates who had filled and submitted the Stage-II online application form, can download the admit card from December 18 to only till December 29, 3 pm.

AP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit card: How to download Candidates can download the AP Police Constable admit card through these steps:

Open the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) at https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.

On the homepage, search for the “Recruitment” tab.

A new page will appear. Look for “SCTSIs (CIVIL) and SCTRSIs (APSP) PMT / PET CALL LETTER.”

Click on the “Admit Card” download link.

Enter your registration number, mobile number, and date of birth (DOB) in the login box and click the submit button.

AP Police Constable Exam 2024: PET/PES exam dates The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 30 to February 1, 2025 at all 13 district headquarters across Andhra Pradesh, stated the exam board's official release.

For any clarification, candidates can also call on the following helpline numbers during office hours: 9441450639 and 9100203323

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024 Candidates must ensure that all these 11 details are mentioned in their hall tickets to avoid any confusion on the PET/PES exam day.

1.Name of the candidate

2.Father’s Name

3.Registration/Application Number

4.Exam Name

5. Posts Applied

6. Category and Sub-Category

7. PET/ PMT Date

8. Venue details

9. Reporting Time

10. Shift Timing

11. General Instructions for PET/ PMT