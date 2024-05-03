Active Stocks
AP SET 2024 answer key challenge window closes today. Raise objection at apset.net.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

AP SET 2024 Answer Key Challenge: The Andhra Pradesh University has released the answer key of AP SET 2024. Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, apset.net.in

The AP SET exam 2024: The AP SET exam is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges

AP SET 2024 Answer Key Challenge: The Andhra Pradesh University has released the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024. The university will close the answer key objection window for AP SET 2024 on Friday i.e. May 2. 2024. Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, apset.net.in.

Registered candidates can use their login credentials, like registration number and date of birth, to access the provisional answer key of AP SET 2024. 

The AP SET exam 2024 was held on April 28. AP SET 2024 is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges.

AP SET 2024 Answer Key: Objection Submission Fee

Candidate must have to pay a non-refundable fee of 200 online for each challenged question.

It is important to note that any objection submitted after the deadline will not be considered by the nodal university i.e. Andhra Pradesh University. 

AP SET 2024: Steps to Download Answer Key

  • Go to the official website AP SET 2024: apset.net.in
  • Click on the AP SET answer key 2024 activated link on the homepage
  • Click on your desired subject answer key links
  • The answer key will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the answer key
  • Submit the objection, if any
  • Download and keep a hard copy for future reference 

 

 

Published: 03 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
