AP SET 2024 answer key challenge window closes today. Raise objection at apset.net.in
AP SET 2024 Answer Key Challenge: The Andhra Pradesh University has released the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024. The university will close the answer key objection window for AP SET 2024 on Friday i.e. May 2. 2024. Candidates interested in submitting a challenge to the provisional answer keys (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, apset.net.in.