AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Topper’s name out; check district wise results and other details

BSEAP SSC has announced the AP SSC Results 2025 at 10 am on Wednesday during a press conference. Folliwing the that, BSEAP SSC revealed the toppers list, pass percentage, district-wise list, gender-wise pass percentage and other statistics on their official website. The AP Board toppers list, pass percentage, and other statistics were declared by the board officials in the press meet.
Following the press coference, education minister Lokesh Nara posted on X, the SSC Public Examinations results for March 2025 have been announced.
This year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%. I'm delighted to see that Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with an impressive 93.90% pass rate and 1,680 schools have secured 100% results
My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed. To those who didn't succeed, don't be disheartened – life offers second chances. Supplementary examinations will be held from May 19 to 28, 2025, providing another opportunity to achieve success.
Yalla Nahanjani secured full 600 marks, that is 100% in aggregate.
However, the AP Education Ministry has instructed schools not to announce any toppers list in interest of students. The state board will not be publishing any AP 10th Toppers' List in 2025
Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.90 per cent
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema: 91.43 per cent
Visakhapatnam: 89.14 per cent
Guntur: 88.53 per cent
Anakapalli: 88.44 per cent
East Godavari: 87.99 per cent
Vizianagaram: 87.04 per cent
NTR: 85.68 per cent
Prakasam: 85.43 per cent
Krishna: 85.32 per cent
Palnadu: 84.15 per cent
Bapatla: 83.96 per cent
SPS Nellore: 83.58 per cent
Srikakulam: 82.41 per cent
Kakinada: 82.24 per cent
West Godavari: 82.15 per cent
Nandyal: 81.85 per cent
YSR Kadapa: 80.78 per cent
Tirupati: 79.83 per cent
Annamayya: 77.61 per cent
Eluru: 77.24 per cent
Sri Sathya Sai: 74.79 per cent
Anantapuramu: 70.07 per cent
Chittoor: 67.06 per cent
Kurnool: 66.01 per cent
Alluri Sitharama Raju: 47.64 per cent
Students can now check the topper list and other statistics on the official website.