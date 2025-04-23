AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Topper’s name out; check district wise results and other details

BSEAP SSC has announced the AP SSC Results 2025 at 10 am on Wednesday during a press conference. Folliwing the that, BSEAP SSC revealed the toppers list, pass percentage, district-wise list, gender-wise pass percentage and other statistics on their official website. The AP Board toppers list, pass percentage, and other statistics were declared by the board officials in the press meet.

Following the press coference, education minister Lokesh Nara posted on X, the SSC Public Examinations results for March 2025 have been announced.

This year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%. I'm delighted to see that Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with an impressive 93.90% pass rate and 1,680 schools have secured 100% results

My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed. To those who didn't succeed, don't be disheartened – life offers second chances. Supplementary examinations will be held from May 19 to 28, 2025, providing another opportunity to achieve success.

Topper's name revealed

Yalla Nahanjani secured full 600 marks, that is 100% in aggregate.

However, the AP Education Ministry has instructed schools not to announce any toppers list in interest of students. The state board will not be publishing any AP 10th Toppers' List in 2025

Here's look at the district wise results Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.90 per cent

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema: 91.43 per cent

Visakhapatnam: 89.14 per cent

Guntur: 88.53 per cent

Anakapalli: 88.44 per cent

East Godavari: 87.99 per cent

Vizianagaram: 87.04 per cent

NTR: 85.68 per cent

Prakasam: 85.43 per cent

Krishna: 85.32 per cent

Palnadu: 84.15 per cent

Bapatla: 83.96 per cent

SPS Nellore: 83.58 per cent

Srikakulam: 82.41 per cent

Kakinada: 82.24 per cent

West Godavari: 82.15 per cent

Nandyal: 81.85 per cent

YSR Kadapa: 80.78 per cent

Tirupati: 79.83 per cent

Annamayya: 77.61 per cent

Eluru: 77.24 per cent

Sri Sathya Sai: 74.79 per cent

Anantapuramu: 70.07 per cent

Chittoor: 67.06 per cent

Kurnool: 66.01 per cent

Alluri Sitharama Raju: 47.64 per cent

