The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh will announce Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 on Monday. Earlier the Board was expected to announce class 10 results at 11 am today. But the AP SSC result website, bse.ap.gov.in has crashed ahead of results and later it was declared that the results will be declared on 6 June.

Students who have given the exam can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

This year around six lakh candidates appeared for the exam in the state which was conducted from 27 April till 9 May

The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result. Students can check Andhra Pradesh SSC public exam result on bse.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP SSC 10th result 2022: How to download mark sheet

Candidates can go to bse.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in

Click on the direct link for AP SSC 10th result 2022

Login with hall ticket number and view result

Go to the BSE Ap website

Click on the SSC result link on homepage

Login with hall ticket number

Check your result.