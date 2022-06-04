The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result. Students can check Andhra Pradesh SSC public exam result on bse.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.