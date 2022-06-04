This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AP SSC Result 2022: This year around six lakh candidates appeared for the exam in the state which was conducted from 27 April till 9 May
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh will announce Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 on Monday. Earlier the Board was expected to announce class 10 results at 11 am today. But the AP SSC result website, bse.ap.gov.in has crashed ahead of results and later it was declared that the results will be declared on 6 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh will announce Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 on Monday. Earlier the Board was expected to announce class 10 results at 11 am today. But the AP SSC result website, bse.ap.gov.in has crashed ahead of results and later it was declared that the results will be declared on 6 June.
Students who have given the exam can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
Students who have given the exam can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
This year around six lakh candidates appeared for the exam in the state which was conducted from 27 April till 9 May
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result. Students can check Andhra Pradesh SSC public exam result on bse.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
AP SSC 10th result 2022: How to download mark sheet
Candidates can go to bse.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in
Click on the direct link for AP SSC 10th result 2022