AP TET 2022: Candidate response sheet released. How to download1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 03:50 PM IST
- The candidate response sheet for AP TET 2022 can be downloaded from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
Andhra Pradesh Government's Department of School Education has released the candidate response sheet for its Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. The response sheet can be downloaded from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. For this, the candidates need to use their ID and date of birth.