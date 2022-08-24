OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  AP TET 2022: Candidate response sheet released. How to download
Andhra Pradesh Government's Department of School Education has released the candidate response sheet for its Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. The response sheet can be downloaded from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. For this, the candidates need to use their ID and date of birth. 

Here is how to download the candidate response sheet: 

  • On the official website - aptet.apcfss.in, click on the candidates log in
  • Enter candidate ID and date of birth and login
  • The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

The exam for AP TET 2022 was conducted from August 6 to 21.

 

 

