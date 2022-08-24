AP TET 2022: Candidate response sheet released. How to download

AP TET 2022: Candidate response sheet released. How to download1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Government's Department of School Education has released the candidate response sheet for its Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. The response sheet can be downloaded from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. For this, the candidates need to use their ID and date of birth.
The exam for AP TET 2022 was conducted from August 6 to 21.
