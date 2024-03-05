AP TET response sheet 2024 released! Check official link, answer key date here
The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has released the response sheets for the AP TET 2024. Candidates can access their response sheets on the official website by entering their ID and date of birth.
The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has made available the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET).
