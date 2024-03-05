Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Education / News/  AP TET response sheet 2024 released! Check official link, answer key date here
BackBack

AP TET response sheet 2024 released! Check official link, answer key date here

Livemint

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has released the response sheets for the AP TET 2024. Candidates can access their response sheets on the official website by entering their ID and date of birth.

AP TET response sheet on the official website out, (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image) (Hindustan Times)Premium
AP TET response sheet on the official website out, (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image) (Hindustan Times)

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has made available the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET).

Candidates can access their AP TET response sheet on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. To retrieve their response sheet, candidates are required to input their ID and date of birth.

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the AP TET 2024 response sheet:

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

2. Navigate to the "Response Sheet(s)" section on the homepage and click on the response sheet link.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you must enter your candidate ID, Date of Birth, and verification code.

4. Once entered, the AP TET response sheet will display on the screen.

5. Proceed to download and print the response sheet for future reference.

AP TET was held from February 27 to March 9. Following the outlined schedule, the Department of School Education is set to publish the provisional answer key on March 10.

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections regarding the answer key until March 11.

During this period, the answer keys for both papers will be released separately. The results for AP TET 2024 are anticipated to be announced on March 14.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App