AP TET response sheet 2024 released! Check official link, answer key date here

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has released the response sheets for the AP TET 2024. Candidates can access their response sheets on the official website by entering their ID and date of birth.

Candidates can access their AP TET response sheet on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. To retrieve their response sheet, candidates are required to input their ID and date of birth.

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the AP TET 2024 response sheet: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

2. Navigate to the "Response Sheet(s)" section on the homepage and click on the response sheet link.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you must enter your candidate ID, Date of Birth, and verification code. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Once entered, the AP TET response sheet will display on the screen.

5. Proceed to download and print the response sheet for future reference.

AP TET was held from February 27 to March 9. Following the outlined schedule, the Department of School Education is set to publish the provisional answer key on March 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections regarding the answer key until March 11.

During this period, the answer keys for both papers will be released separately. The results for AP TET 2024 are anticipated to be announced on March 14.

