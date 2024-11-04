AP TET Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is likely to declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 today i.e. on November 4. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scorecard on the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in. Last week, the final answer key of AP TET was released on the official website.
The AP TET examination, which was held in two sessions, was conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, this year. The first session of the exam began at 9:30 am and concluded at 12:00 noon. The second session of the exam commenced at 2:30 pm and ended at 5:00 pm.
What is the passing criteria of AP TET 2024?
The criteria for considering pass in APTET-JULY-2024 are as follows: OC- 60 percent marks and above, BC: 50 percent marks and above, SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & Ex-servicemen: 40 percent marks and above.
Step 1: Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in
Step 2: Select the ‘AP TET exam’ results on the home page
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Your AP TET Results 2024 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Save and download for future use.
The official information bulletin stated, “The Marks Memo/Certificate of APTET–2024 shall be made available on APTET website only. There is no restriction on the number of attempts and a person can take attend any number of times for acquiring APTET Certificate. A person who has qualified APTET may also appear again for improving his/her score. In accordance with the NCTE guidelines the APTET certificate shall be valid for life time in accordance with NCTE guidelines dated: 09.06.2021 as amended by the Government in G.O.Ms.No.69, Dated: 25.10.2021. The validity of TET qualifying certificate acquired prior to 09.06.2021 shall also valid for life time as per G.O.Ms.No.69, Dated: 25.10.2021."
As per the official notification, A 20% Weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80% weightage will be given for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared. However, qualifying in the TET only would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/ employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for Teacher appointment.
