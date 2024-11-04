AP TET Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is likely to declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 today i.e. on November 4. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scorecard on the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in. Last week, the final answer key of AP TET was released on the official website.

The AP TET examination, which was held in two sessions, was conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, this year. The first session of the exam began at 9:30 am and concluded at 12:00 noon. The second session of the exam commenced at 2:30 pm and ended at 5:00 pm.

What is the passing criteria of AP TET 2024?

The criteria for considering pass in APTET-JULY-2024 are as follows: OC- 60 percent marks and above, BC: 50 percent marks and above, SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & Ex-servicemen: 40 percent marks and above.

