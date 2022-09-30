Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  AP TET Results 2022 released today; know how to check result

AP TET Results 2022 released today; know how to check result

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 has been announced today. Know how to check result here. (representative image)
1 min read . 10:11 AM ISTLivemint

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the result of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. Know how to check results here

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The result of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 has been announced today by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. People who have appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam was held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 noon, from 6 August to 21 August in Computer Based Test. Earlier, the APTET 2022 answer key was released and the candidates were able to raise objections till September 7.

Candidates can click here to check the direct results.

Steps to check the AP TET results 2022

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

As soon as the home page appears, click on the AP TET 2022 result.

Enter log in details and submit them.

Soon after submitting the details, candidates can see their results on screen, after which they can download the details as well.

Candidate can take the print out of the exam as well.

For further details candidates can visit the official website.

