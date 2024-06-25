AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET result to be OUT anytime today. Check direct link here

AP TET Result 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will declare the AP TET result 2024 today, June 25. The board has not announced the exact time of the result. Hence, candidates are advised to check its official website—aptet.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) was conducted from February 26 to March 9. The provisional answer key for the state-level teacher eligibility test was released on March 6. After reviewing it, it published the final answer key on March 14.

AP TET Result 2024: Steps to check result Step 1: Visit the official website — aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on AP TET Result 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login credentials. Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.

Originally, the AP TET result was scheduled to be declared on March 14. However, it was postponed due to the model code of conduct (MCC) in Andhra Pradesh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated that the announcement of AP TET results and the AP TRT (Teachers Recruitment Test) or AP DCS exams be deferred until the state's MCC was no longer in effect.

AP TET is a state-level teacher eligibility exam conducted to recruit teachers in the government schools of Andhra Pradesh. The examination consists of two papers and qualifying in Paper 1 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 1 to 5, while qualifying in Paper 2 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 6-8.