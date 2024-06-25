AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET result to be OUT anytime today. Check direct link here

AP TET Result 2024 to be declared today without an exact time. Candidates advised to check the official website for updates on aptet.apcfss.in.

Livemint
First Published02:05 PM IST
AP TET Result 2024 to be declared today by Andhra Pradesh School Education Department.
AP TET Result 2024 to be declared today by Andhra Pradesh School Education Department.

AP TET Result 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will declare the AP TET result 2024 today, June 25. The board has not announced the exact time of the result. Hence, candidates are advised to check its official website—aptet.apcfss.in. 

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) was conducted from February 26 to March 9. The provisional answer key for the state-level teacher eligibility test was released on March 6. After reviewing it, it published the final answer key on March 14. 

AP TET Result 2024: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on AP TET Result 2024 link on the home page. 

Step 3: Enter login credentials. Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference. 

Originally, the AP TET result was scheduled to be declared on March 14. However, it was postponed due to the model code of conduct (MCC) in Andhra Pradesh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated that the announcement of AP TET results and the AP TRT (Teachers Recruitment Test) or AP DCS exams be deferred until the state's MCC was no longer in effect.

AP TET is a state-level teacher eligibility exam conducted to recruit teachers in the government schools of Andhra Pradesh. The examination consists of two papers and qualifying in Paper 1 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 1 to 5, while qualifying in Paper 2 allows successful candidates to teach students from Class 6-8.

In order to pass the AP TET examination, a candidate needs at least 60% marks in the exam. As per the reservation rules, the passing marks are reduced to 50% for the Backward Classes category, while 40% for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, differently abled, and ex-servicemen category.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsAP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET result to be OUT anytime today. Check direct link here

Most Active Stocks

Grasim Industries

2,514.30
08:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.65 (-0.03%)

HDFC Bank

1,711.75
08:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
39.65 (2.37%)

Bharat Electronics

311.80
08:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
2.1 (0.68%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

328.85
08:35 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-4.2 (-1.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,768.75
08:26 AM | 25 JUN 2024
160.55 (6.16%)

Olectra Greentech

1,837.60
08:27 AM | 25 JUN 2024
98.7 (5.68%)

Patanjali Foods

1,526.00
08:27 AM | 25 JUN 2024
69.05 (4.74%)

Westlife Development

878.00
08:26 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.4 (4.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue