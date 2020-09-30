Applicants flock to elite business schools to ride out the coronavirus pandemic

The University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business did extend its application deadline but posted a 14% decline in applications. Scott DeRue, dean of the Ross School, said the drop was due to declines in application rounds before the pandemic and before its program was officially designated as a STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—degree, which allows foreign graduates to apply for a work-authorization program that can extend their stay in the U.S. Roughly 100 or so Ross students chose to defer this fall.