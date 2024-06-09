The UP Board (UPMSP) has cautioned students and their parents who have applied for scrutiny against phone calls made by cyber fraudsters claiming to increase their marks and pass them in exchange for money in the scrutiny process of Class 10, 12 results 2024 declared in April

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has cautioned students and their parents who have applied for scrutiny against phone calls made by cyber fraudsters claiming to increase their marks and pass them in exchange for money in the scrutiny process of Class 10, 12 results 2024 declared in April.

The UPMSP advised guardians and students of Class 10 and 12 who have applied for scrutiny to inform the district school inspector in case they receive such phone calls.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UP Board) Prayagraj, shared the office order stating, "The general public is informed that some of the candidates who appeared in the High School and Intermediate examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh for the year 2024 had applied online for scrutiny of their answer sheets. Cyber fraudsters are making malicious attempts to defraud some examinees and their parents by luring them to increase their marks and making them pass without failing and demanding money."

The UPMSP notice further said an FIR would be filed against the 'fraudsters' once the students reported it to the administration.

"All the candidates and their parents are requested not to take any cognizance of such phone calls from cyber fraudsters and never fall into temptation. On receiving such phone calls, immediately inform the District School Inspector of your district so that a First Information Report can be lodged against such cyber thugs," the notice read.

It is important to note that 55,25,308 students registered for board exams this year, of which 29,47,311 were registered in the high school and 25,77,997 for the Inter board exams. The UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February 22 and March 9, and the results of both classes were declared on April 20. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.55%, and for Class 12, it stood at 82.60% this year.

