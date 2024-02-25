APPSC Group 2 2024 exam today! Check schedule, official guidelines here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 exam on February 25, 2024. Candidates must adhere to the set guidelines, and bring a printed admit card, and valid ID to the exam venue.

The APPSC Group 2 exam for the year 2024 is set to take place on February 25, with only one shift scheduled.

The APPSC has outlined the examination patterns for both the prelims and mains. With the upcoming APPSC exam, it's highly recommended that candidates review the APPSC Mains exam pattern prior to appearing for the test.

Undoubtedly, understanding the APPSC Prelims and Mains structures is essential for candidates preparing for the recruitment examination. Additionally, apart from the exam pattern, candidates should also ensure to familiarize themselves with the APPSC exam syllabus.

All enlisted candidates intending to appear for the preliminary examination must comply with the guidelines set forth by the commission for the APPSC Group 2 exam. They must bring a printed copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the examination venue. Find below the guidelines:

1. Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time to complete formalities.

2. Take seats at the specified time mentioned on the hall ticket; late entry is not permitted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Exam timing and entry time are printed on the hall ticket; late entry is strictly prohibited.

4. Candidates must remain in the exam hall until the full duration of the exam; leaving early is not allowed.

5. Personal items like mobile phones, calculators, tablets, etc., are not allowed in the exam hall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Non-programmable calculators may be permitted if necessary.

7. Sharing or exchanging items among candidates is strictly prohibited.

8. Candidates must maintain order and discipline during the exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Use of unfair means will lead to immediate disqualification.

10. It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid ID proof.

