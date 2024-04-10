APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024 declared at psc.ap.gov.in. Direct link, how to check results
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday released the APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024 today, i.e. April 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The Mains examination for Group-II services will be held on 28th July, 2024, the AAPSC said.