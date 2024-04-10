The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday released the APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024 today, i.e. April 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday released the APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024 today, i.e. April 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The Mains examination for Group-II services will be held on 28th July, 2024, the AAPSC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is hereby informed that the list of candidates provisionally qualified for Mains Examination of Group-II Services, Notification No. 11/2023, dated: 07.12.2023, on the basis of written examination (Objective Type) held on 25/02/2024 FN is hosted on Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in. The Mains examination for Group-II services to said notification will be held on 28th July, 2024, " the official notification said.

The APPSC conducted the Group 2 services preliminary examination on February 25, 2024 across 1,327 centres in all 26 districts of the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift which started at 10:30 am and concluded at 1 pm.

The APPSC issued the answer key the next day of the preliminary examination. After issuing the preliminary answer key, the commission opened the objection window for the candidates from February 27 and 29 to raise the same.

APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024: Step-by-Step guide to check the results: Go to the official website of APPSC: psc.ap.gov.in

Click open the results button given on the home page

Search the APPSC Group 2 Prelims link given on the window

A PDF having the results of APPSC Group 2 Prelims will open on the screen

Download the PDF and check your result

Print the PDF for future reference. APPSC Group 2 Prelims Results 2024: Click here to check the results

As per the APPSC, a total of 92,250 candidates have qualified for the Group-2 services Mains examination 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

APPSC Group 2 Mains 2024: Exam Date

As per the APPSC notification, the Mains examination for APPSC Group 2 services will be conducted on July 28, 2024.

“The Mains examination for Group-II services to said notification will be held on 28th July, 2024," the APPSC notification read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | CBSE to launch pilot for national credit framework for classes 6, 9 and 11 The Group 2 Services Mains exam will have two objective-type papers, totaling 300 marks. Each paper carries 150 marks and must be completed within 150 minutes.

As per the APPSC Group -2 Services -Notification NO.11/2023 the recruitment drive aims to fill 905 vacancies for various executive and non-executive positions.

